CPL 2020 1st Semi final, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamaica lose 4 in 4 overs

CPL 2020, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Even with Sunil Narine rested, Colin Munro injured, the Trinbago Knight Riders showed how formidable a side they are when they put together a well-planned and executed performance to bowl out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots inside 19 overs, chasing their target inside 12 overs, thereby completing a perfect 10 out of 10 record in the league stage of Caribbean Premier League.
Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen masterminded a stunning 11-run win, as the Jamaica Tallawahs collapsed in the second half of an innings that looked like it would see them coast to the cushiest of wins against the St Lucia Zouks ahead of the semi-final stage. In the 12th over, Rovman Powell’s side sat pretty at 84 without having lost a wicket while chasing 146, masterfully pacing the innings in what shaped up to be one of the more clinical wins in a somewhat scrappy CPL season.
And it is ALL Trinabgo Knight Riders so far! Both openers, pinch-hitter Mujeeb and Asif Ali back in the dugbout, and just 28 on the board for the Tallawahs.
"This I think will be around 9th or 10th match of cpl where the run scored in the scoreboard will look like scoreboard of a t-10 league," Safoor on social media." However, the picture below suggests a Test match! Its all happening here!
Just when Jamaica were recuperating a bit with a couple of boundaries Nkrumah Bonner along with a couple of wides, Akeal Hosein gets his third wicket as Asif Ali doesn't bother to keep his cut down. Pollard completes an easy catch. The Tallwahs are in deep trouble.
Akeal Hosein strikes again! Mujeeb tried to play the big hit but lobs towards the first slip. DJ Bravo dives forward and completes a superb catch.Its all falling apart for Jamaica here.
Another One is Gone! Jamaica has lost both the openers. Glenn Phillips is out for 2 as he went for the cut but couldn't keep it down. The extra bounce. did the trick and a simple catch to Ali Khan. What a start to the match! How will the Tallawahs respond?
Brilliant start for the Knight Riders.Akeal Hosein strikes first as Blackwood succumbs to the pressure after 3 dot balls and tries to slog and ends up missing the line and has to walk back for a duck. Poor batting but Hosein doesn't mind and he is off celebrating. Its a wicket-maiden
Trinbago Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field.
Most runs: Glenn Phillips – 314 runs ( 2 fifties)
Most wickets: Sandeep Lamichhane – 12 wickets (BBI: 2/8)
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Most runs: Darren Bravo – 239 runs (2 fifties)
Most wickets: Fawad Ahmed – 10 wickets (BBI: 4/21)
The CPL 2020 started on August 18 and has now reached the first semi-final which will take place tonight between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT). The second contest will be between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on the same day. Stay tuned for all the live updates.