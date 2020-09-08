scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Top news
Live now

CPL 2020 1st Semi final, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates: Jamaica lose 4 in 4 overs

CPL 2020, TKR vs GUY Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaican Tallawahs face each other in the first semifinal of CPL 2020 on Tuesday

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 8, 2020 8:13:22 pm
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs LiveCPL 2020 Semi-final Live: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs. (File)

CPL 2020, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Even with Sunil Narine rested, Colin Munro injured, the Trinbago Knight Riders showed how formidable a side they are when they put together a well-planned and executed performance to bowl out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots inside 19 overs, chasing their target inside 12 overs, thereby completing a perfect 10 out of 10 record in the league stage of Caribbean Premier League.

Zahir Khan and Javelle Glen masterminded a stunning 11-run win, as the Jamaica Tallawahs collapsed in the second half of an innings that looked like it would see them coast to the cushiest of wins against the St Lucia Zouks ahead of the semi-final stage. In the 12th over, Rovman Powell’s side sat pretty at 84 without having lost a wicket while chasing 146, masterfully pacing the innings in what shaped up to be one of the more clinical wins in a somewhat scrappy CPL season.

Live Blog

CPL 2020 Semi final, TKR vs JT Live Cricket Score Updates:

20:11 (IST)08 Sep 2020
End of powerplay: 28 runs | 4 wickets

And it is ALL Trinabgo Knight Riders so far! Both openers, pinch-hitter Mujeeb and Asif Ali back in the dugbout, and just 28 on the board for the Tallawahs.

"This I think will be around 9th or 10th match of cpl where the run scored in the scoreboard will look like scoreboard of a t-10 league," Safoor on social media." However, the picture below suggests a Test match! Its all happening here!

Image

19:57 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Number 4 gone | JT 25/4

Just when Jamaica were recuperating a bit with a couple of boundaries Nkrumah Bonner along with a couple of wides, Akeal Hosein gets his third wicket as Asif Ali doesn't bother to keep his cut down. Pollard completes an easy catch. The Tallwahs are in deep trouble.

Image

19:48 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Jamaica lose top 3

Akeal Hosein strikes again! Mujeeb tried to play the big hit but lobs towards the first slip. DJ Bravo dives forward and completes a superb catch.Its all falling apart for Jamaica here. 

19:42 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Caught! JT- 5/2

Another One is Gone! Jamaica has lost both the openers. Glenn Phillips is out for 2 as he went for the cut but couldn't keep it down. The extra bounce. did the trick and a simple catch to Ali Khan. What a start to the match! How will the Tallawahs respond? 

19:36 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Bowled! JT- 0/1

Brilliant start for the Knight Riders.Akeal Hosein strikes first as Blackwood succumbs to the pressure after 3 dot balls and tries to slog and ends up missing the line and has to walk back for a duck. Poor batting but Hosein doesn't mind and he is off celebrating. Its a wicket-maiden 

19:11 (IST)08 Sep 2020
HERE ARE THE 2 TEAMS

Image

19:06 (IST)08 Sep 2020
BIG DAY! TOSS TIME!!

Trinbago Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field.

19:05 (IST)08 Sep 2020
JT's Best Performers

Most runs: Glenn Phillips – 314 runs ( 2 fifties)
Most wickets: Sandeep Lamichhane – 12 wickets (BBI: 2/8)

18:59 (IST)08 Sep 2020
TKR's Best Performers

Trinbago Knight Riders:
Most runs: Darren Bravo – 239 runs (2 fifties)
Most wickets: Fawad Ahmed – 10 wickets (BBI: 4/21)

18:58 (IST)08 Sep 2020
Hello and Welcome

The CPL 2020 started on August 18 and has now reached the first semi-final which will take place tonight between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT). The second contest will be between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on the same day. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Tim Seifert(w), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

