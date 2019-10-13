Toggle Menu
Barbados Tridents end Guyana Amazon Warriors winning streak to win CPL 2019

Jonathan Carter, the 'Player of the Match', guided Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents to a comfortable 27-run win with a first innings whirlwind half-century in the Caribbean Premier League final.

Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents celebrate CPL 2019 title win. (Source: CPL/Twitter)

Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents ended Guyana Amazon Warriors streak of 11 wins to win the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019. Tridents beat Warriors convincingly by a margin of 27 runs. Barbados Tridents managed to win the CPL title for the second time in the league’s history as the Shoaib Malik-led table-toppers suffered their first loss in the season.

Chasing a target of 172, Warriors lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Brandon King fired from one end but could not find support from another. Malik struggled in the middle as he scored just four runs from 11 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer and Chandrapaul Hemraj registered single-digit scores.

With King getting out in the 11th over after scoring a 33-ball 43, Warriors struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford succumbed to the pressure whereas Keemo Paul’s late cameo could not take the side close to the target.

Raymon Reifer starred with the ball taking four wickets for 24 runs in his quota of four overs. Harry Gurney and Ashley Nurse got two wickets each whereas Hayden Walsh got one.

Earlier, Holder won the toss and elected to bat first. Johnson Charles and Alex Hales got them off to a decent start with a 43-run stand. Hales scored 28 runs from 24 balls whereas Charles scored 39 runs from 22 deliveries.

Tridents lost wickets in the middle overs but Jonathan Carter’s whirlwind half-century helped them post a total of 171 for 6. Carter scored 50 runs from 27 balls studded with four fours and four sixes.

Carter was also named ‘Player of the Match’ for his heroics with the bat in death overs.

