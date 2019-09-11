CPL 2019: Evin Lewis’ 17-ball 50 takes Patriots to record-breaking 242-run chase

It was a night of records in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The second-highest successful run chase in T20 history was pulled off by hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as they chased down the target of 242 with seven balls to spare. In the run chase, Evin Lewis got a CPL record to his name as well scoring the fastest fifty (17 balls) in the tournament’s history.

Chasing a target of 242, Patriots got off to a blazing start with Devon Thomas and Lewis thrashing the bowlers. They shared an 85-run partnership from just 33 deliveries. Lewis lost his wicket right after reaching his half-century whereas Thomas scored a 40-ball 71. Quickfire innings from Laurie Evans (41), Fabian Allen (37) and Shamrah Brooks (27) ensured that the hosts chased down the total with ease.

The record for the highest successful run chase in T20 history belongs to Australia who chased down 245 in 18.5 overs against New Zealand on February 16, 2018. However, the record for highest innings total in the second innings belongs to Central Districts of New Zealand. They scored 248 but fell one run short of the total.

It was a nightmare for bowlers as they were smashed all around the park. Earlier Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and asked Tallawahs to bat first. Chris Gayle wreaked havoc on the bowlers scoring his 22nd T20 century ending a drought of centuries (59 innings).

Gayle scored a 62-ball 116 including seven fours and 10 sixes. The 39-year-old has most CPL centuries. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss shared a 162-run partnership for the second-wicket with Chadwick Walton. Walton scored a 36-ball 73 including three fours and eight sixes. Andre Russell hit two sixes in his cameo as well.

wow! Take a bow Chris Gayle! A Record 4th CPL 100 for the legend #CPL19 #biggestpartyinsport #SKPvJT pic.twitter.com/kSN2SzOiFV — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 11, 2019

A total of 21 sixes were hit in the innings, the third joint-highest in T20 history and a CPL record. A total of 37 sixes were recorded in the match equalling the record most sixes in a match in T20 history. They equalled the record set by Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in Afghanistan Premier League 2018. Interestingly, Gayle was a part of that match as well and hit 10 sixes in the match.

