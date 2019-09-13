CPL 2019: Andre Russell rushed to hospital after he suffers brutal blow on head

The Carribean big-hitting Andre Russell suffered a brutal blow on his head when he was batting in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match. Russell was batting for Jamaica Tallawahs during the first innings at Sabina Park. Immediately after the incident, he was taken for a CT scan.

The incident took place in the 14th over, after Andre Russell, batting on zero, failed to connect with a pull. Zouks pacer Hardus Viljoen had bowled a short ball, and the ball struck Russell’s helmet near the right ear.

Russell immediately dropped to the ground and the Zouks fielders then removed his helmet. When the medical team rushed in to check on Russell, the batsman looked weary but stood up on his feet.

The Windies all-rounder began to walk before retiring hurt. He couldn’t take the long return to the pavilion on feet and a stretcher was called in. A brace was put on Russell’s neck as he was being taken off. The Tallawahs head coach Donovan Miller revealed around the innings break that there isn’t an update on Russell’s injury as yet.