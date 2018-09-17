CPL 2018: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors to retain title

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors. (Source: CPL Twitter) Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors. (Source: CPL Twitter)

Trinbago Knight Riders successfully defended their Caribbean Premier League title on Sunday after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 wickets at the at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. This was also Trinbago Knight Riders’ third CPL title in four years. After scoring 66 in the last year’s final, opener Colin Munro was once again the star of the show with an unbeaten 68 to guide his side over the finishing line. It was a complete performance by the Knights as they restricted the Warriors to below 150 in 20 overs and then completed the chase with relative ease.

In a rain-hit final, Dwayne Bravo won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the Warriors never got going with Luke Ronchi top scoring with 44. Khary Pierre was phenomenal with the ball picking up three wickets which triggered a collapse as the Warriors went from 79/2 to 109/8. Romario Shepherd and Rayad Emrit then chipped in to take the scorecard to a respectable 147/9 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwi pair of Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro helped the Knight Riders get off to a flyer. While Baz smashed 39 off 24, Munro brought up his 50 from just 33 balls. It was the southpaw who hit the winning runs in the 18th over as the stadium erupted in wild celebrations. Colin Munro was also adjudged as the Man of the tournament as he scored more than 500 runs including six half-centuries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, skipper DJ Bravo thanked his team-mates and said, “To my team, this victory is for Trinidad and Tobago. In a tournament like this, you can lose close games but we had the best team and we deserved to win. I am happy with the way our team played throughout the tournament. I think the first ball of the day by Ali Khan set the tone for us. Ronchi got them off to a great start but Pierre showed his courage to come back. Colin Munro put an icing on the cake along with Brendon McCullum. They rely heavily on Tahir and Green while opening with the ball. I knew we have the best finishers in the tournament and to win the final by 8 wickets, I am really happy for that.”

Brief Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 147/9 in 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 44; Khary Pierre 3-29, Dwayne Bravo 2-30). In reply, Trinbago Knight Riders 150/2 in 17.3 overs (Colin Munro 68*, Brendon McCullum 39; Chris Green 1-30).

