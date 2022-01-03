Covid: Bengal Ranji Trophy squad members test positive

Several members of the Bengal Ranji squad have tested positive for Covid and are currently isolating, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed.

“Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RT-PCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

He added: “The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard.”

The Ranji Trophy is scheduled to commence on January 13 and Bengal, in Group B, will play their matches in Bangalore. However, with the recent upsurge in Covid cases, there remains a question mark over the scheduled start of the tournament. The BCCI has already postponed the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

On Sunday, the West Bengal government brought back Covid-related restrictions, shutting all educational institutions and announcing other measures to stem the spread of the virus.

With the recent upsurge in Covid cases, the CAB has also decided to “put on hold” all local tournaments “for the time being”. The state association is also taking “immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket”.