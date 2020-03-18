Amid Covid-19 scare, Sourav Ganguly gets much needed break

With the IPL postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, board president Soyrav Ganguly has got a welcome off day from his busy schedule.
With the sporting world going into a complete shutdown, the ever-busy former India captain got a chance to cool his heels on Wednesday.
Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free… can’t remember when I did last ..
The BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control.
Ganguly himself had indicated that a shortened IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15.
