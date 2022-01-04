Covid-19: Ranji, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & senior women’s T20 League postponed

The BCCI press release stated, "BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice." (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the senior women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

The BCCI press release stated, “BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly.”

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for 2021-22 season. The ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy will continue as scheduled. More Details ⬇️https://t.co/YRhOyk6680 pic.twitter.com/PvrlZZusSF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022

“BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season,” the statement concluded.

CAB puts on hold all local tournaments till Jan 15 Kolkata

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday decided to put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15, keeping in mind the recent surge of COVID-19. The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women’s cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.

“The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.

It may also be mentioned that on Monday, Mumbai Ranji team’s all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team’s video analyst tested positive for Covid-19.

Sairaj Patil was named as Dube’s replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad.

On the same day it was reported that several members of the Bengal Ranji squad had also tested positive for Covid and are currently isolating, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) informed.

“Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RT-PCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

He added: “The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard.”

On Sunday, the West Bengal government brought back Covid-related restrictions, shutting all educational institutions and announcing other measures to stem the spread of the virus.

With the recent upsurge in Covid cases, the CAB has also decided to “put on hold” all local tournaments “for the time being”. The state association is also taking “immediate steps to vaccinate the registered players who fall in the 15-18 age bracket”.

(With PTI inputs)