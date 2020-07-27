Covid-19 quarantine centre at Eden Gardens to be operational soon

Eden Gardens has joined the battle against Covid-19. Eden Gardens has joined the battle against Covid-19.

In a bid to combat COVID-19, quarantine facilities for police personnel will be set up at Eden Gardens after the Kolkata Police requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of the area under its galleries.

A fortnight after the announcement was made, the set up is more or less complete with beds, cots, and fans in place. The mandatory gap of six feet has also been maintained. When the indianexpress.com spoke to sources close to the CAB, it was told that the centre could be operative from Tuesday itself or by the end of this week.

“The Police Authorities have set up quarantine facilities under galleries of E and F Blocks at present. The facility is expected to be operational soon. We have also allowed them to use our Mini Hospital Area in F Block which would be used by Doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine,” said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya on Monday.

The space below the five galleries, namely E, F, G, and H blocks will be used to set up the facilities. If more space is required, then block J might be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

The groundsmen and the other staff will be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K, and L blocks inside the stadium.

The preparation inside the Eden Gardens. The preparation inside the Eden Gardens.

Earlier, in March, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had offered Eden Gardens’ indoor facility and the players dormitory to the West Bengal government to create a temporary medical facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd