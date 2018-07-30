County chiefs blame cramped India vs England schedule for slow ticket sales

Chelmsford: A panoramic view of the oval county ground showing the condition of the pitch and the outfield, ahead of India’s practice cricket match against county side Essex, in Chelmsford on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. India’s four-day practice cricket match against county side Essex was reduced to three days over the condition of the pitch and the outfield. The Indian team management took this decision during this afternoon’s net practice after having a look at the pitch. (PTI Photo/Chetan Narula )(Story no SPF11)(PTI7_24_2018_000203B) Chelmsford: A panoramic view of the oval county ground showing the condition of the pitch and the outfield, ahead of India’s practice cricket match against county side Essex, in Chelmsford on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. India’s four-day practice cricket match against county side Essex was reduced to three days over the condition of the pitch and the outfield. The Indian team management took this decision during this afternoon’s net practice after having a look at the pitch. (PTI Photo/Chetan Narula )(Story no SPF11)(PTI7_24_2018_000203B)

County chief executives are blaming the India series’ cramped schedule for for sluggish ticket sales that could see up to 10,000 empty seats on the first two days of the Edgbaston Test.

The first match starts on a Wednesday while the third at Trent Bridge begins on a Saturday and the fifth at the Oval on a Friday. Counties prefer the regular Thursday start.

As India are due to play in the Asia Cup days after the fifth Test this series has been squeezed into six weeks.

Neil Snowball, the chief executive, was quoted as saying in the ‘Daily Telegraph’, “We have been impacted by the Wednesday start and this series will throw up the whole debate about regularity of scheduling.

“Overall we will do around 70,000 tickets altogether. It is just days one and two that sales are not what we would normally expect.”

