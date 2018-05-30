Corruption in Sri Lanka cricket goes right to the top, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to World Cup victory back in 1996. Arjuna Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to World Cup victory back in 1996.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has stirred up a fresh controversy after alleging that corruption in Sri Lankan cricket goes right up to the top. Referring to the sting operation by news channel Al Jazeera, which claims of pitch-fixing in the island nation, Ranatunga stated that there is a lot more than what meets the eye.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ranatunga said, “This is something that goes right to the top (in Sri Lanka). What they will catch is the small fish. As usual the bigger fish will get away. I am so disappointed with the ICC anti-corruption unit,” Ranatunga said.

Ranatunga has also accused SLC President Thilan Sumathipala of being involved in gambling which is a clear violation of the ICC rules. “If they can’t see what is happening in Sri Lanka… they should not sit on this anti-corruption unit,” Ranatunga said. However, Sumathipala has denied the charge.

Referring to the groundsmen of Galle Stadium who have been implicated in the video, the former Sri Lankan captain said, “They are small fish. They can’t do it unless they have agreement with those right at the top.”

Meanwhile, SLC vice-president Mohan de Silva has denied all the allegations and said, “In that video, they only say that the Galle match ended in two-and-half days. Players never complained. Nothing was mentioned in the captains’ reports. No complaints from umpires and match referee as well. So it is difficult for us to believe something wrong has happened. That is what the ICC is investigating.”

