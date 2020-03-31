Coronavirus: David Warner shaves off head in support of medical staff, nominates Kohli, Smith

Most of the countries including India and Australia are under lockdown and people have nothing to do except exploring life on social media. Sportsperson are also coming up with several challenges on social media. In a fresh incident, Australian cricketer David Warner shaved off his head to show solidarity towards the people fighting the coronavirus outbreak and has nominated the likes of Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins to do the same.

Australia batsman David Warner on Tuesday decided to shave off his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

After shaving off his head, Warner also challenged his Australian team-mate Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to do the same.

Warner, shared a time-lapse video on Instagram, of him shaving his head, and captioned the post as: “Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

As of 8 am today, 4460 people across Australia have tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a ‘pandemic’ on March 11.

With Agency inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd