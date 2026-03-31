Cooper Connolly stars on IPL debut as he guides Punjab Kings to 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans

IPL debutant Cooper Connolly slammed a blistering 72 off 44 as he guided Punjab Kings to a 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Mullanpur. Connolly, along with Prabhsimran Singh, were the two bright spots in Punjab’s batting as most of their big hitters failed to get going. Gujarat’s impact player Prasidh Krishna snapped up 3 wickets and gave them a glimmer of hope but it was ultimately for naught.

Earlier, Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought his years of experience to the fore to help Punjab Kings stymie Gujarat Titans in the middle overs, limiting them to 162/6.

Chahal ended with fine figures of 2/28 in four overs, while seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak grabbed 3/34.