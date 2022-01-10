scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
Cooch Behar Trophy knockouts postponed

Express Impact: The BCCI announced the postponement of the knockout stage matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy following COVID-19 positive cases among players and staff.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 10, 2022 4:09:05 pm
A day after the Indian Express reported around 60 positive cases of Covid-19 among players, support staff and others involved in the upcoming Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy knockout stage matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its postponement.

The eight teams to have qualified for the Cooch Behar Trophy knockouts are Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bengal. They were scheduled to play four-day knockout games in Pune starting Tuesday.

Among the persons found infected, 30 are players, nine support staff, and the rest groundsmen and match officials designated for the tournament.

“Keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice. The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage. The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves,” the BCCI said in a statement announcing the postponement following positive COVID-19 cases within the team environment.

The BCCI has also postponed the Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy and the Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

