Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Conway century lifts New Zealand to 309-6 vs Pakistan

Electing to bat first, the visitors started strongly as Conway stitched together partnerships of 134 and 100 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson respectively in front of a modest crowd at the National Stadium.

Devon Conway on the left and Agha Salman on the right on day 1 in Karachi. (ICC)

Opener Devon Conway led New Zealand’s early domination of Pakistan on day one of the second test in Karachi with a knock of 122, before the hosts struck back in the final session to limit their opponents to 309-6 at stumps on Monday.

Conway, who scored a total of 110 runs in the first test, hit 16 boundaries and one six in his 191-ball knock to notch his fourth century in test cricket.

Pakistan were finally able to stem New Zealand’s flow in the final session as they took five wickets, with Agha Salman claiming the scalps of Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell.

Tom Blundell was on 30 unbeaten with Ish Sodhi at the close.

The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 19:17 IST
Ajith’s wife Shalini shares unseen family photos

