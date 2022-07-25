scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

‘Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar’: Pakistan speedster announces his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

Shoaib Akhtar announced the release of his biopic 'Rawalpindi Express’ and divulged a few more details about the film.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 4:51:40 pm
shoaib akhtarShoib Akhtar is gearing up for his biopic. (Reuters/Screengrab)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed the motion poster of his upcoming biopic “Rawalpindi Express – Running against the odds” in a post on social media.

Akhtar, who represented his country in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is was renowned for his breathtaking speed and the record of the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket – 161kmph (vs New Zealand, 2002).

Now, at the age of 46, he is finally having a biopic made on him which will be directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and and release date for the same will be November 16, 2023.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, “RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds” You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before.”

“First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar” – Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

In Q and A session on social media, Akhtar divulged a few more details about the film.

When asked about the cast of the lead, Akhtar mentioned it is a ‘foreign film. I will give details soon’.

Another fan quipped, “Is this movie only based on u or the issues in the Pakistan team are shown as well” to which Akhtar replied – “A lot you don’t know about.”

Akhtar also revealed that his famous 100mph delivery will be shown in the film and Australian speedster Brett Lee is expected to play a cameo in the movie.

Akhtar was also asked about his relationship with former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer. “Most importantly your equation with Bob Woolmer. Hope that’s covered in the film,” wrote a social media user.

“Some really inside things with him,” said Akhtar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...

The movie will have a theatrical and digital release.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Premium
Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News