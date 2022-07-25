‘Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar’: Pakistan speedster announces his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

July 25, 2022 4:51:40 pm
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed the motion poster of his upcoming biopic “Rawalpindi Express – Running against the odds” in a post on social media.
Akhtar, who represented his country in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is was renowned for his breathtaking speed and the record of the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket – 161kmph (vs New Zealand, 2002).
Now, at the age of 46, he is finally having a biopic made on him which will be directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and and release date for the same will be November 16, 2023.
“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, “RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds” You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before.”
“First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar” – Akhtar wrote on Twitter.
In Q and A session on social media, Akhtar divulged a few more details about the film.
When asked about the cast of the lead, Akhtar mentioned it is a ‘foreign film. I will give details soon’.
Another fan quipped, “Is this movie only based on u or the issues in the Pakistan team are shown as well” to which Akhtar replied – “A lot you don’t know about.”
Akhtar also revealed that his famous 100mph delivery will be shown in the film and Australian speedster Brett Lee is expected to play a cameo in the movie.
Akhtar was also asked about his relationship with former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer. “Most importantly your equation with Bob Woolmer. Hope that’s covered in the film,” wrote a social media user.
“Some really inside things with him,” said Akhtar.
The movie will have a theatrical and digital release.
