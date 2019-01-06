Ahmedabad to have world’s largest cricket stadium, construction underway

The construction of the world’s largest cricket stadium, which will have a seating capacity of over 1 lakh, at Motera in Ahmedabad is underway. Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Parimal Nathwani on Sunday tweeted out pictures of the construction, in which he stated this is the dream project of the state cricket board and after its completion, it will become a symbol of pride for the nation.

As per a report in The Hindu, the stadium will be built across 63 acres of land and is being designed by renowned architect firm M/s. Populous. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 700 crore and the construction tender has been given to L&T. The infrastructure inside the stadium include three practice grounds and an indoor cricket academy.

As per the report, the parking area will accommodate 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. “There will be a concourse to connect the entire stadium for pedestrian and vehicular movement. Moreover, the club house will be equipped with 55 rooms and an Olympic size swimming pool,” Nathwani was quoted as saying in the report. He added that the stadium will have 76 corporate boxes.