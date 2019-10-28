‘Believe me, conspiracy to sabotage India tour,’ alleges BCB chief

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan has claimed that attempts have been made to sabotage Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of India, citing the strike called by the cricketers as an extension of it.

India vs Bangladesh series is set to feature three T20Is and two Tests, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on November 3 in Delhi.

However, the series has been embroiled in several controversies and Hassan has added more fuel to fire in a recent interview with Bangladesh daily “Prothom Aalo” where he claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to obstruct the series.

“You people (media) haven’t yet seen anything about the India tour. Just wait and watch. If I am saying that I had specific information that this was a conspiracy to sabotage India tour, then you should believe me,” Hasan was quoted as saying.

Asked to justify his statement, Hasan stated his suspicion in the manner senior opener Tamim Iqbal pulled out of the tour citing his wife’s delivery as a reason after initially agreeing to only skip the final Test.

“Tamim had initially told me that he will only skip the second Test (in Kolkata from November 22-26) for the birth of his second child. However, after the meeting with players, Tamim comes to my room and said, he wants to opt-out of the whole tour. I asked him ‘why so?’ but he simply said he won’t go,” Hasan said.

Bangladesh are yet to arrive in New Delhi, but Hasan feels that few more players can pull out of the tour.

“Now after this, I won’t be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change the whole combination. What do I even do with these players,” he said.

The top boss is still livid with the arm-twisting tactic employed by senior cricketers and feels he made a mistake by agreeing to their demands.

“I still can’t believe it. I speak to them every day. They didn’t even intimate me before calling a strike. I feel that it was a mistake on my part to have agreed to their demands. I should have never done that,” he said.

“I should have told the players, ‘Unless you call off strike, we will not sit with you guys across the negotiation table. Speaking to various member boards, I felt that this should have been our approach but the media also created pressure on us,” Hasan added.

