‘Conflict of Interest clause should be thrown in bin’

“It’s over the top this conflict of interest. I really was not for it to that extent. Because you are not giving your own cricketers a chance. Now with the Indian team, I have my support staff who cannot work in the IPL. A masseur with the Indian team cannot work with an IPL team. Now how is that conflict of interest?” he said at The Indian Express eAdda.

Shastri questioned the logic of the conflict of interest clause not applying to foreigners who work in Indian cricket.

“Another country’s coach, can come and coach in an IPL team but you are not allowing your own players to do it. Conflict of interest is nonsense. For someone like me, not being allowed to do commentary (IPL) when I am the coach of India, how is that conflict of interest? I am not a selector of a team. How am I going to influence anyone from being picked to play for India? Yet if there is a Ricky Ponting who is the coach of Delhi capitals, he can do television in his own country and comment on players who are with him for Delhi Capitals. This Conflict of Interest when it comes to cricket in India should be thrown into the bin. We need our cricketers to get the exposure and come back into the system. How are you going to get the Sachin Tendulkars or the Dravid’s to come back and contribute to the game if everywhere you are going to come and put a conflict of interest clause?”

When asked what he felt about players having a business interest in player management firms, Shastri said that should not be the case. “Yes, there is it is different. You need someone of stature to come in and say this is not right, there is a conflict here and there could be ramifications in the future if we go down this route,” Shastri said.