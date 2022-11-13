scorecardresearch
Confident that this group of young men can lift the World Cup: Matthew Hayden to PAK team

Hayden also said that he believed that by the time the team goes to the 50-over World Cup in India, results will be more positive.

Matthew Hayden said he was proud of the fight that the team put up against England in the T20 World Cup final. Screengrab Pakistan Cricket/AP)

Pakistan cricket team mentor Matthew Hayden said he was proud of the fight that the team put up against England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the MCG.

“It’s amazing that these boys haven’t had the opportunity like the rest of you have but every game, they turned up. Every game, they tried their best in the nets. Bowling, throwing and I think that deserves a round of applause,” Hayden said.

“I hope each one of you boys feel proud of the achievements of this playing group. I just want to say thank you for sharing your dressing room, sharing your hearts, your mind, your spirit and also putting in your absolute 100% into this campaign. On behalf of the support staff, we just feel so honoured and privileged to be a part of that story,” the former Australia opener added in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Twitter account.

Hayden also said that he believed that by the time the team goes to the 50-over World Cup in India, results will be more positive. “Take it back a month ago, you all shared a meal at my house and I said I was confident that we can lift the World Cup. No that hasn’t changed. Nothing has changed. I am confident that this group of young men can lift the World Cup. And I am confident that with some clarity on how to move forward from this tournament, how to celebrate some good performances and also acknowledge some of the weaknesses we have had in the last one month, that come the World Cup in India, again we’ll be celebrating getting somewhere near the World Cup,” he said.

“It’s amazing to think how far we have come in this tournament and I know you got to be hurting. It does hurt but the reality is that we are so close. Guys, I am really proud of you. I think you have done a wonderful job. Thank you for sharing your inner sanctum with me,” he said before signing off.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 11:56:50 pm
Botad candidate replaced: Mevani, Rathva retain their seats as Congress announces 39 more names

