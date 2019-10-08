Complaints against AGM nomination of Rajat Sharma, Shukla & Patel

How can Rajat Sharma appoint himself as the Delhi cricket’s representative to BCCI Annual General body Meeting (AGM)? How can Brijesh Patel and Rajeev Shukla represent Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh associations for the same?

More than 100 objections, from various associations, have been sent to the BCCI’s electoral officer N Gopalaswami on issues ranging from AGM representative, elections conducted in associations, and other issues. The BCCI too received 87 mails with objections by Monday afternoon. Rajat Sharma alone has been named in 25 objections sent to the electoral officer. The board also has received complaints on former IPL chairman Shukla and former India player Brijesh Patel, who has been nominated by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Sanjeev Gupta, life member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), has sent seven complaints to electoral officer. Two Uttar Pradesh members have complained against Shukla of him holding post in other sports body. The UPCA claims that Shukla resigned from UPCA in August 2016 and has completed his cooling-off period to attend BCCI AGM. However, Gupta in his email had called it a violation as Shukla remained as the IPL boss till 2018 and as per board rules a position in the governing council will be also counted to the term and hence, according to the objectors, Shukla hasn’t completed his cooling-off period.

DDCA’s Vinod Tihara had questioned how DDCA president Rajat Sharma appointed himself as the representative of the state unit without the approval of the general body. “Rajat Sharma through the executive committee has taken the decision and has appointed himself as the representative of DDCA to BCCI. It is most humbly submitted that the Articles of Association of DDCA mandate that the general body of DDCA shall appoint its representative to BCCI,” Tihara’s letter reads. Last week, DDCA apex council had forwarded a resolution to the BCCI electoral officer and CoA backing Sharma.

It said, “We, the members of Apex Council of the DDCA, hereby convey our complete and unequivocal trust in the leadership of Mr. Rajat Sharma, President, DDCA. We also declare and affirm his nomination as DDCA Representative on the BCCI, including for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll for the forthcoming BCCI elections.” Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said there was never any doubt over Sharma being their BCCI representative. “It’s unfortunate some people started a negative campaign with their own vested interests.”

Explaining the way ahead a BCCI source said, “We have received objections-complaints from all across India. Most of them are related to nomination, some are over the election was conducted and some were related to other issues. The mails will be studied by board legal team for further action.” Gopalaswami will be giving his final order by October 10.