‘There’s a common thread to six hitting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and even Ajit Agarkar’ – golfer Aditya Kanitkar
Aditya Kanitkar, former golfer and brother of former India batsman Hrishikesh, explains how the likes of Sooryavanshi and Heinrich Klaasen convert ground forces into aerial supremacy in hitting sixes - golf style.
Aditya Kanitkar is a former golfer and currently a golf-coach in Pune. He is also the brother of former India cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and dabbles at Masters tennis besides golf and cricket, playing at Poona Club. Plenty of conversations within the family are about bat swings – at the intersection of golf and power-hitting cricket. It is not just India captain Harmanpreet Kaur that shadow-practices with a golf club before nets. Most bat swing coaching leans on golf to get the elevation and distance akin to driving on the greens.
Aditya Kanitkar breaks down the swing from head to toe:
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Heinrich Klaasen are a very good comparison, though both use golf stances in six-hitting. The biggest difference is Klaasen is tall and uses his long levers to create more speed in his bat flow. Vaibhav is shorter, but when he hits down to up, he creates a lot of rotations, that is, his body turns at a faster speed than most. What makes him a freak is, he has unreal, hand-eye coordination to match or sync his rotating body to that bat swing.
The headstart he has in starting that rotation is freakish and natural, though I’m sure his coaches have tuned him for it. Typically others, would create that body rotation to hit one six and get out immediately. He will keep hitting. Put him on a golf course, he will send the ball miles!
The commonality between golf and cricket is in the way the body is used in the rotational way, between upper and lower body. Those who hit big have learnt the art and found the correct sync though we must admit, in cricket the ball is not stationary, but a moving object. So six hitting in cricket is special. But it applies the same mechanics. The same sequence.
What everyone sees is the bat speed and the arms. But what’s most important in golf-stance hitting, is that maximizing power starts from the lower body. The ground force, as we call it in golf, moves up the torso and finally the upper body adds to the speed.
Before T20, (or in classical long format Test batting, playing along the ground), the lower body was not used as much to generate power. It was used to stabilise the body. Golf has always used ground force to hit high and far. But using ground force needs core strength to hold shape, or what in golf is called ‘maintaining spine angle.’
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So, a batsman uses a wide stance (how wide varies among batsmen), slightly sits in a squat, and uses the reaction ground force from the feet, creating a surge of power, using legs and lower body strength. It’s why even those built like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh who is small in stature, can create the same power as Klaasen.
It varies between batsmen who might have stronger left feet or right feet. MS Dhoni is more of a right foot stronger person, creating power from the back leg.
A golf club usually creates a swing of 120 mph. What’s changed in T20 or range hitting in cricket is the lower body ground force that’s created golf-style. The upper body and arms have remained same and existed even before. It’s how Ajit Agarkar, though slightly built, could hit long. He really understands this.
Kapil Dev was the original pioneer in creating power, but Yuvraj is probably the biggest success of harnessing lower body technique. People can hit sixes, but Yuvraj is great. Some of the Aussies – Steve Smith, Ponting and Maxwell have been good at it too.
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I have had many conversations with my brother Hrishikesh (former India player with that last ball four at Dhaka and current U19 head coach). We discuss a lot of bat swings and bat speeds and how the two sports blend.
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More