ComBat to Broadwalk: The most controversial moments from the Ashes over the years

Ever since 1882, the Ashes have been symptomatic with the spirit of cricket, but for a series that has existed for more than 125 years, there ought to be some dark days involving both the parties, England and Australia. With the first Test of the 2019 Ashes starting off Thursday, here’s looking at the most controversial moments in the history of Ashes.

Leg Theory vs Bodyline (Ashes 1932)

When England visited Australia in 1932, the English bowlers adopted an ingenious bowling scheme to counter the threat of Don Bradman and his battalion. The Oxford University-educated England captain Douglas Jardine called it “leg theory”, while the Australian camp called it “Bodyline”.

The scheme was to bowl the ball directly towards the body of the batsman in line with the leg stump, including a barrage of short-pitched balls. The new tactic soon turned bloody as Australia’s wicketkeeper Bert Oldfield was knocked unconscious by a bodyline ball from England’s Harold Larwood. England went on to win the series 4-1, which prompted Aussie batsman Bill Woodfull to say, “There are two teams out there; one is trying to play cricket and the other is not.”

Vandals vs Pitch (Ashes 1975)

At the end of the fourth day of the third Ashes Test in 1975, Australia were at 220 for 3, needing 225 runs for victory on the last day. However on the morning of the final day, groundsman George Cawthray found the Headingley pitch badly dug up by suspected vandals, robbing the spectators of an intriguing contest.

Huge chunks of soil were out on the pitch, with the holes in the pitch being filled with oil at night. After the match had ended in a draw, and due inspection into the matter, it was revealed that the act was done as a protest against the sentence of George Davis – a cab driver charged with armed robbery.

Dennis Lillee and ComBat (Ashes 1978/79)

During the 1979 Ashes Test in Perth, Australian quick Dennis Lillee had become the talk of the town after he had walked onto the field brandishing his experimental aluminium bat, called ‘ComBat’. As there were no rules stating the make of a bat back then, the match continued until England captain Mike Brearley complained about the condition of the ball.

Lillee argued his corner and refused to back down, which led to a standoff for more than ten minutes. It was ultimately resolved after Lillee angrily hurled his metal bat in the air and continued with a wood bat brought to him by his captain, Greg Chappell. After the game, the laws of the game were amended, specifying that bats had to be made from wood.

Ricky Ponting vs Duncan Fletcher (Ashes 2005)

Remembered as one of the most memorable Ashes series, Ricky Ponting’s war of words with England coach Duncan Fletcher after being run-out by substitute fielder, Gary Pratt, besmirched it somewhat. Fielding at cover, 23-year-old Pratt’s direct hit run-out of the Australian skipper earned him a cult recognition overnight.

Frustrated at the run-out, and especially at England’s extensive usage of susbtitute fielders, Ponting lashed out at the England team’s balcony, particularly at coach Duncan Fletcher as he walked back to the dressing room of Trent Bridge. After being dismissed on 48, and losing the match, Ponting was fined 75 percent of his match fee for the flurry of expletives.

Stuart Broad vs Australia (Ashes 2013)

During the 2013 Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, Stuart Broad turned into a villain for Australians, after he didn’t walk after being caught out at the first slip by Michael Clarke to a delivery by spinner Ashton Agar. Batting on 37, Broad stood his ground as umpire Aleem Dar turned down the appeal by the Australians.

Since Australia had used up all of their reviews, they couldn’t challenge Dar’s verdict, and eventually even went to lose the match to England as the England quick added 28 more runs in the innings. Considering how distinct Broad’s edge was, his decision to not walk was decreed “against the spirit of the game”, for which the 33-year-old still receives a mouthful from the Australian crowd.