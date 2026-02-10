Colombo weather update today, Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect crucial encounter at SSC?

Pakistan's players form a huddle at the end of the first half of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Colombo weather today, PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: With Pakistan set to take on USA on Tuesday, eyes of both teams will be on the sky just in case weather decides to play spoilsport. Pakistan are coming into this match after a win against the Netherlands while the USA lost their first match against India. This match is a crucial game for both teams with Pakistan hoping to consolidate their place in the standings before their huge clash with India while USA will look to avoid back to back losses.

Colombo weather today, February 10 2026

According to Accuweather, the morning in Colombo had 30 degrees temperature and hazy sunshine while the temperature went up by a single point in the afternoon. At the time of the match, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with the temperature at 25 degrees. The good news for both sides is that there’s no forecast of rain yet.