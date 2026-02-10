Colombo weather update today, Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect crucial encounter at SSC?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Colombo weather today, PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: With Pakistan set to take on USA on Tuesday, eyes of both teams will be on the sky just in case weather decides to play spoilsport. Pakistan are coming into this match after a win against the Netherlands while the USA lost their first match against India. This match is a crucial game for both teams with Pakistan hoping to consolidate their place in the standings before their huge clash with India while USA will look to avoid back to back losses.
According to Accuweather, the morning in Colombo had 30 degrees temperature and hazy sunshine while the temperature went up by a single point in the afternoon. At the time of the match, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with the temperature at 25 degrees. The good news for both sides is that there’s no forecast of rain yet.
Though this is supposed to be a dry season in the Island nation, the past week has seen heavy rain in the capital city. After arriving in Colombo, Pakistan’s lone warm-up fixture against Ireland was washed-out last week at the Singhalese Sports Club because of heavy rain.
Netherlands vs Namibia, 11 AM IST – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: NED won by 7 wickets
New Zealand vs UAE, 3 PM IST – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Ongoing
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq
United States of America Squad: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Nosthush Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.