Colombo weather update today, Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect tournament opener at SSC?

Colombo weather today, PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is slated to begin in a few hours with a morning start at the iconic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The group A contest will be the first men’s T20I played at the Colombo venue in 16 years since February 2010. However, a looming rain threat hangs over the tournament opener involving Pakistan, who are slated to play all their group games in Sri Lanka. Salman Agha’s men have also announced a boycott of their fixture against India on February 15, making the weather status all the more important for them.