Colombo weather update today, Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect tournament opener at SSC?

Colombo weather today, PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is slated to begin in a few hours with a morning start at the iconic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka on Saturday.
The group A contest will be the first men’s T20I played at the Colombo venue in 16 years since February 2010. However, a looming rain threat hangs over the tournament opener involving Pakistan, who are slated to play all their group games in Sri Lanka. Salman Agha’s men have also announced a boycott of their fixture against India on February 15, making the weather status all the more important for them.
According to Accuweather.com, a few afternoon showers have been predicted this afternoon before the horizon with the probability of rainfall scaling up to 68 percent.
Rain showers are predicted to be hit likely at the half-way stage of the match, with precipitation chances peaking around 1 pm.
Colombo rainfall chances today
|Time
|Chances of rainfall
|11:00 AM
|5%
|12:00 PM
|8%
|1:00 PM
|60%
|2:00 PM
|68%
|3:00 PM
|60%
|4:00 PM
|30%
Though this is supposed to be a dry season in the Island nation, the past week has seen heavy rain in the capital city. After arriving in Colombo, Pakistan’s lone warm-up fixture against Ireland was washed-out on Wednesday evening at the Singhalese Sports Club because of heavy rain.
Even for the week ahead, where Pakistan are scheduled to play USA on Tuesday in the night fixture, the weather doesn’t look all that promising.
“The weather is not in our control. As a team we are not talking about it. Our focus has been on executing our plans rather than looking at weather and net run-rate. If we win three games we will go through. There is no need to worry about net run-rate then,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said on match eve.
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen.
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
