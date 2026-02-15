Colombo weather update today, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect IND-PAK match today?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Colombo weather today, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the ninth time at the T20 World Cup at the neutral setting of the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. However, things do not seem quite straightforward as yet as the marquee Group A clash is set to be affected by spells of rain and thundershowers in the island nation.
Despite a rain threat looming over previous contests in the tournament here as well, none have been excessively affected by rain. However, the weather forecast predicts rain clouds to intensify on Sunday, marking a veil of uncertainty over the match.
India and Pakistan had last met in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious. The last time India and Pakistan squared off in a T20I in Colombo was 14 years ago during the 2012 T20 World Cup. Led by Virat Kohli, India had beaten Pakistan by eight wickets in that match.
According to Accuweather.com, steady showers are expected throughout the morning until late evening. There could be a likely delay to the start of play, however, the clouds are predicted to ease out by 7 pm, the scheduled start of play in Colombo. Last night, India’s practice session was also briefly hit by showers, following which the entire ground was covered by the groundstaff.
Rain showers are expected to hit likely at the halfway stage of the match, with precipitation chances peaking around 1 pm.
Colombo rainfall chances today
|Time
|Chances of rainfall
|11:00 AM
|64%
|12:00 PM
|49%
|1:00 PM
|61%
|2:00 PM
|49%
|400 PM
|49%
|5:00 PM
|63%
|6:00 PM
|49%
|7:00 PM
|9%
|9:00 PM
|9%
|11:00 PM
|9&
Though this is supposed to be a dry season in the Island nation, the past week has seen heavy rain in the capital city. After arriving in Colombo, Pakistan’s lone warm-up fixture against Ireland was washed-out on Wednesday evening at the Singhalese Sports Club because of heavy rain.
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.
