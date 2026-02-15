Colombo weather update today, India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain affect IND-PAK match today?

Colombo weather today, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the ninth time at the T20 World Cup at the neutral setting of the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. However, things do not seem quite straightforward as yet as the marquee Group A clash is set to be affected by spells of rain and thundershowers in the island nation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Despite a rain threat looming over previous contests in the tournament here as well, none have been excessively affected by rain. However, the weather forecast predicts rain clouds to intensify on Sunday, marking a veil of uncertainty over the match.