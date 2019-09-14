Watch: Colin Munro’s unbeaten 96 helps Trinbago Knight Riders post second-highest T20 score

Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders register the highest T20 score in the history of Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Batting first, Knight Riders posted 267 for 2 on the scoreboard. It is also the second-highest T20 score overall. The record of highest T20 score is shared between Afghanistan and the Czech Republic who have scored 278 against Ireland and Turkey respectively.

A total of 35 sixes were hit in the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match. This is the second-highest number of sixes in a T20 game. 37 sixes in a T20 game remains the highest. The record was equalled on Tuesday by St Kitts Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs.

In 2018, a match between Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan recorded 37 sixes in a T20 game for the first time. Interestingly, Chris Gayle has been part of all three matches.

Earlier Gayle won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opener Lendl Simmons got his team off to a flier. Simmons missed out on his first century on the tournament as he got run out for 86 runs from 42 deliveries.

Colin Munro top-scored in the match with an unbeaten 50-ball 96 studded with six fours and eight sixes. Skipper Pollard helped his team finish with a flourish. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 17-ball 45 including four fours and three sixes.

In reply, Tallawahs got off to a good start with openers Glenn Phillips and Gayle taking the bowlers to the cleaners. The 39-year-old departed after scoring 39 whereas the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 62 runs from 32 deliveries.

Wickets kept falling but Talllawahs continued to attack but the required run rate turned out to be too much for them to keep up with. They scored 226 for 5, losing the match by 41 runs.