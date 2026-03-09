‘Coach Sahab smile looks great on you’: MS Dhoni lauds Gautam Gambhir and Team India for T20 World Cup win in rare social media post

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India captain MS Dhoni lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team on their historic T20 World Cup triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Breaking his social media silence of nearly two years late on Sunday night, Dhoni applauded the Men in Blue’s supreme run in the tournament which culminated with a thumping 96-run win over New Zealand, marking them the first team to win three T20 World Cups.
Dhoni, who led India to the championship in the inaugural edition in 2007, wrote on Instagram: “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play.”
Dhoni also cheekily appreciated his former teammate Gambhir, who became the first man to win the T20 World Cup as both player and coach. Gambhir was the standout batter for India during the 2007 World Cup, finishing as the star of the final with a 75-run knock. India would eventually eke out a five-run over Pakistan to clinch the maiden title.
“Coach Sahab smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys,” Dhoni added in the post.
Dhoni was in attendance in Ahmedabad alongside India’s other World Cup-winning captains in Rohit Sharma and Kapil Dev. The 44-year-old, who will soon return to competitive action with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, did not forget to slip in a subtle word of appreciation for Jasprit Bumrah. The irrrepressible paceman emerged as the Player of the Match in the final with stunning figures of four for 14 in four overs, his career-best figures.
