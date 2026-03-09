‘Coach Sahab smile looks great on you’: MS Dhoni lauds Gautam Gambhir and Team India for T20 World Cup win in rare social media post

Former India captain MS Dhoni lauded head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team on their historic T20 World Cup triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Breaking his social media silence of nearly two years late on Sunday night, Dhoni applauded the Men in Blue’s supreme run in the tournament which culminated with a thumping 96-run win over New Zealand, marking them the first team to win three T20 World Cups.

Dhoni, who led India to the championship in the inaugural edition in 2007, wrote on Instagram: “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play.”