Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for Sunday’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup game

Dravid had tested positive a few days ago and was under home isolation in Bangalore. The Indian cricket board had decided to appoint VVS Laxman as interim coach until Dravid joined the team.

Dravid's symptoms were mild and it is learnt that his test report came negative on August 27.

India’s coach Rahul Dravid has fully recovered from Covid-19 and is expected to join the Indian team in time for the team’s opening Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Dravid had tested positive a few days ago and was under home isolation in Bangalore. The Indian cricket board had decided to appoint VVS Laxman as interim coach until Dravid joined the team.

“Rahul test results has come negative and he is fit to fly,” a BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express.

Dravid’s symptoms were mild and it is learnt that his test report came negative on August 27. India begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 with a game against arch rivals Pakistan.

In a statement earlier, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, noted, “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in the UAE on 23rd August, 2022.”

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, had said India don’t have to worry about their coach Rahul Dravid testing Covid positive, and that he “will be back in the park soon.”

“In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park.” The BCCI had already stated that Dravid’s case was mild and that he has been asked to undergo another test.

When he was asked at a promotion of Asia Cup on Star Sports, where he featured alongside Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, if the Dravid situation will hurt India, Shastri said, “I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine.”

The BCCI had given a few days’ break to Dravid and Laxman had coached the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Mhambrey, the bowling coach, were rested for the tour of Zimbabwe. Laxman was assisted by the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Barring the break during the IPL, Dravid has been on the road for nine-and-half months and for five series since he took over last November.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:59:33 pm
Vrinda Grover says Gujarat government’s decision in Bilkis case meant to ‘erase truth of 2002 riots’

