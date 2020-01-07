Coach or pundit: CAB’s ultimatum to Bengal coaches

The CAB is set to introduce a Code of Conduct (CoC) for Bengal players and coaching staff. (Representational Image) The CAB is set to introduce a Code of Conduct (CoC) for Bengal players and coaching staff. (Representational Image)

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has directed the Bengal team officials and support staff to adhere to the state association constitution, with regards to conflict of interest.

“The provisions of the constitution must be adhered to,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya told The Indian Express. The Bengal team bowling coach Ranadeb Bose, who is on a Rs 14-lakh annual contract with the CAB, does Bengali commentary for Star. The former Bengal medium pacer worked as a commentator during the last IPL and also at the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last November.

As per the BCCI constitution, team officials/support staff doing commentary comes under tractable conflicts. The state association constitution should be a “mirror image” of the BCCI constitution. Although the conflict-of-interest issue is before the Supreme Court, with a plea has been made to reconsider its rigidity, the existing constitution is effective till a new order comes.

CoC to be introduced

The CAB is set to introduce a Code of Conduct (CoC) for Bengal players and coaching staff. Under the CoC, only the coach, captain and performer of the day will be allowed to speak with the media. But nobody is allowed to speak on off-the-field issues. The CoC will be imposed in the wake of the controversies that saw Ashok Dinda and Bose getting involved in a row followed by Dinda’s ouster from the team.

“We are introducing the Code of Conduct so as to help people understand how to deal with the situations better. We don’t want any kind incident that might even remotely affect the reputation of the association, because the CAB is one of the reputed organisations in the world. At the same time, we have explained to the players that we are fully with them and we haven’t singled out any individual. The association will ensure that every issue is taken care of,” Avishek said. He informed that players’ share of revenue from sponsorships will be disbursed soon. It is learnt that after the match against Gujarat, the CAB officials told Bengal players, support staff in no uncertain terms that transgressions wouldn’t be tolerated.

