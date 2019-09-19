CoA to UPCA: Why AGM finished in 13 minutes?

Why did the annual general body meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association last a mere 13 minutes? Why did the newly-formed Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) go ahead with its election without registering its constitution?

Advertising

These are some of the questions that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has asked various state associations as they go about their respective election processes.

With the BCCI election set for October 22, all the member units have to conduct their own polls in accordance with the revised constitution.

But with confusion still prevalent over the eligibility criteria and cooling-off period requirements, the associations aren’t sure who can be office-bearers in the new dispensations and can represent the state at the BCCI polls.

Advertising

“The BCCI has sent notices to UPCA and UCA seeking their reply on the complaints about their elections. The complaint, which we have received on UPCA, is how the election and AGM got over in a mere 13 minutes. A few district association members complained that the election was fixed; so we have sought UPCA’s official response. The UCA didn’t register its constitution but went ahead with the election and so we have sent them a notice too,” sources in the BCCI informed The Indian Express.

UPCA had its election on September 11 whereas UCA conducted polls on September 14. Even as the various state associations are in the process of organising elections, COA has been receiving complaints from states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh on various issues.

In light of these complaints and to ensure that the elections are conducted in line with the Lodha Committee’s recommendations, the CoA has decided to appoint more observers to the state association elections where they are suspecting some trouble and disputes. Apart from the observers, the CoA has also decided to deploy a person from its legal team to help the electoral officers of the state associations.

“Many states have issues, be it membership, compliance or others. So it has been decided to appoint an observer at the places elections are scheduled. A legal person has also been provided to the Electoral officer,” the source added.