CoA seeks clarification on Supreme Court order

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has filed an application before the Supreme Court, seeking clarifications/modifications in the apex court’s September 20 order. The order directed that disqualification in state associations’ polls would be restricted only to those who had held position of office-bearers. It also allowed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to go ahead with its election for the post of assistant secretary.

Advertising

The CoA headed by Vinod Rai, however, has mentioned in its application that the direction issued by the court could be “erroneously construed” in such a manner “so as to override” the apex court’s July 18, 2016 and August 9, 2018 judgments. Last Monday, the CoA had issued a ‘9+9 advisory’, which had clubbed an individual’s tenure in the working/managing/executive panel with his/her term as an office-bearer.

CoA sources said this was issued in accordance with the Lodha reforms, to ensure that those who have been part of different panels for over 9 years don’t get a chance to continue. For example, former BCCI vice-president Chirayu Amin’s son Pranav filed his nomination for the Baroda Cricket Association president’s post after SC’s order. As per the CoA advisory, he was ineligible, as he has had been part of the BCA managing committee for 12 years. The CoA in its application also mentioned how the TNCA and Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) haven’t adhered to the new constitution.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s electoral officer VS Sampath and Cricket Association of Bengal’s electoral officer Sushanta Ranjan Upadhaya had refused to incorporate ‘9+9 advisory’.

PRE-POLL WATCH

Advertising

JKCA,MCA want elections postponed, while former CEC turns down CoA’s request to oversee RCA polls.

JKCA members want election to be deferred

Few members of districts association of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association have written to the CoA seeking JKCA election date be postponed as many of them haven’t got the election notice because of communication breakdown in the Valley. After the Centre abrogated article 370 in the region, members want the CoA to keep current situation in mind and allow JKCA to extend the deadline of September 28 for holding the election.

No thank you: Krishnamurty

Former chief election commissioner TS Krishnamurty has for the second time turned down a request made by CoA to hold the election in Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). BCCI had appointed Krishnamurty to conduct the elections in RCA whose suspension was revoked a few weeks ago. However, things got ugly when RCA members during meeting with Krishnamurty accused the former CEC of leaking emails to another group. The allegation made Krishnamurty leave office mid-way and fly to his home in Chennai. Krishnamurty has informed CoA that he won’t be able to hold the post of the electoral officer and requested the board to appoint a new one.

BCA election illegal

A member of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Atul Parikh, who is contesting for the post of a treasurer in the forthcoming election, has emailed the CoA, stating how BCA is conducting an illegal election by flaunting BCA’s constitution. As per BCA website, ‘a candidate can contest only for one post’, however, electoral officer Varesh Sinha has given the go-ahead for candidates to file nomination for multiple posts. “All the contestants were given enough time to withdraw their multiple nomination forms and everybody did it except four persons who choose not to withdraw. This is another way to sabotage the democratic process, hence all the above four candidates stand disqualified. There cannot be different rules for different persons,” Parikh pleaded in his email.

MCA wants Polls in October

The Mumbai Cricket Association has requested the CoA to allow the association hold the election in the second week of October as the time allotted to register their amended constitution is not sufficient. MCA had to come on board to hold election after Supreme Court latest order which asked every association to host election in their respective state. It is learnt that the CoA has turned down the request and MCA will have to look for a fresh date. —ENS