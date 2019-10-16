CoA recommends independent committee to pick Ombudsman

Aiming to ensure effectiveness and impartiality of the office of ombudsman and ethics officer, the Committee of Administrators has made a recommendation to the Supreme Court that the BCCI should constitute an independent committee that will pick candidates for the two watchdog posts. In its final status report, the CoA suggested that the committee should have a former Chief Justice of India and two international cricketers, one male and one female, nominated by the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

This committee will recommend names for the posts of ombudsman and ethics officer at the BCCI’s AGM on October 23. The same process should be undertaken for the state units. Under the current structure, as per the CoA, the ombudsman and ethics officer are selected by the BCCI and state associations itself. This has raised apprehensions that complaints that come up for consideration, may not be dealt with in a manner that is fair, expedient and reasonable.

The CoA, during the course of implementing the Lodha Committee’s reforms had found how vested interests in some state associations had managed to remove and replace the ombudsman when faced with orders not in their favour. “This was observed particularly in the case of Bihar Cricket Association, which was fraught with factionalism and in-fighting. Representation were received from the Association alleging that two Ombudsmen were removed by the Office-Bearer of the Association when faced with orders against them,” the CoA status report reads.

The CoA also wants to amend the part of the rule that requires the Apex Council to be kept in the loop while seeking redressal of grievances. It was suggested that those aggrieved could directly approach the ombudsman. This was deemed necessary after concerns of the Apex Council refusing to forward complaints.