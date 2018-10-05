CoA Meeting on Saturday: BCCI may increase complimentary passes after state units’ unrest

The second ODI between India and West Indies scheduled on October 24 was shifted from Indore to Visakhapatnam after Madhya Pradesh CA expressed their inability to host with only five percent free passes. (Representational Image)

In a tight corner after multiple state associations raised concerns about the issue of complimentary passes, the BCCI might be forced to increase the share of free passes in order to pacify the angry affiliated units.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet in New Delhi on Saturday to work out a feasible solution.

It is learnt that it can’t have a common solution as Eden Gardens, Chepauk, Wankhede each have different capacities with different allocation of free passes for its members and government agencies.

“The Committee of Administrators will be meeting in the capital tomorrow. The agenda is to sort out the issue of complimentary passes. As per new constitution approved by the Supreme Court, 90 percent tickets should be allocated for general public. But there are serious practical issues and we need an urgent solution,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity today.

The Tamil Nadu CA has also threatened a pull-out.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which will host the first T20 International, is also unhappy as they have always had at least 40 percent complimentary tickets (including annual and associate members).

As per constitution, the BCCI is entitled to five percent of the complimentary tickets in order to honour its contractual obligations towards its sponsors and broadcasters.

“Look, the tickets that we are giving to Star Sports and Paytm shouldn’t be considered as free passes. These are part of paid tickets which they are entitled as sponsors and broadcasters,” he explained.

But, he did admit that there were local issues that needs to be addressed.

“We understand that state unit has to work in close co-operation with government agencies like police department,” he said.

Asked if BCCI officials were willing to part with their share, he said: “That won’t be an issue I believe but the purpose won’t be solved just like that. Yes, a feasible calculation needs to be done and we need to reach a common ground.”

