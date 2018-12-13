CoA has become a laughing stock: Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has hit out at the open e-mail war between the two members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji. This was after Rai and Edulji communicated over various e-mails highlighting their differences over the selection of the new Indian women’s cricket team coach. While on one hand, Edulji has called for Ramesh Powar to continue till the end of the New Zealand tour, Rai is determined to allow the committee comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy to interview candidates for the top job in India women’s cricket.

Reflecting on the current situation in Indian cricket administration, former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkars spoke to TOI and said, “The happenings in the BCCI are a concern to former cricketers like us. The appointment and sacking of the national teams’ coaches shows that the administration in the Board is in a complete mess, and so is Indian cricket right now. The way it has handled things, the CoA has become a laughing stock.”

“I really don’t know what’s happening. Does it come under the CoA jurisdiction to appoint or sack coaches? I feel it’s wrong to sack a coach because the captain is saying something against the coach, and also incorrect to hire a coach because the skipper desires so. It should be totally an administrative decision. I can’t understand how the players come into the picture in this matter,” Vengsarkar added.

The issues between Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are many but the main bone of contention is this: Edulji doesn’t see how Rai has the veto power on any issue.