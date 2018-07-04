CoA files ninth status report before Supreme Court

Indian cricketers left for England without their contracts. Indian cricketers left for England without their contracts.

The Indian team cricketers left for their tour of Ireland and England without a contract, the ninth status report submitted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) before the Supreme Court on July 2 has mentioned. The report cited the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary’s refusal to sign the new player contracts, saying it didn’t have the general body’s approval, as the reason for the impasse. The status report also spoke about “recent attempts” by the cricket board office-bearers “to hamper the effective functioning” of the court-appointed Committee. The next court hearing in the Lodha reforms case is scheduled on Thursday.

“… It is only when the Finance Committee failed to provide its views (on new player contracts) till the end of February 2018 that the Committee of Administrators was, keeping in mind the best interests of the players, constrained to announce a new remuneration structure for international and domestic players in the first week of March 2018.

“Even after the above decision, the Acting Secretary did not sign the player contracts on the pretext that they have to be approved by the General Body. As a result, the players had to leave for their tour of Ireland and England without a signed contract,” the status report said, adding: “The Committee of Administrators has been informed that the Acting Secretary has finally signed the player contracts only after the meeting (SGM) held on June 22, 2018, i.e. over 8 months after the earlier contracts had expired.”

The status report also took strong exception to the fact the June 22 BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) went ahead despite the Committee’s non-approval. It also explained why the decisions taken at the SGM had been declared null and void. The status report described the general body meeting as an act of “undermining” the CoA’s authority.

Reiterating that the SGM notice issued by the BCCI acting secretary was in “violation” of the CoA’s direction issued on March 15 this year, as it didn’t seek prior approval from the CoA, the status report said why it debarred the cricket board employees to be part of the general body meeting. And then citing the acting secretary’s response, it said: “The Acting Secretary’s response dated June 8, 2018 provided further indications that the real purpose of holding a General Body meeting was to undermine the Committee of Administrators since the said email contained assertions inter alia to the effect the Committee of Administrators is not authorized to take ‘decisions of a policy nature’.”

It further mentioned that despite the CoA’s objection, the SGM took place, which was why it directed the BCCI office-bearers/committee members/employee/consultant/retainer/service provider not to implement the resolutions passed at the general body meeting. The status report described the acting secretary’s emails with regard to the SGM as an attempt to “bypass/circumvent/ disregard decisions taken by the Committee of Administrators by calling a meeting of the General Body and characterizing it as ‘supreme’”.

The status report cited the Supreme Court orders to point out that the BCCI office-bearers are to function “under the supervision and control” of the CoA and that the Committee “has been empowered to issue necessary directions”. Aiming a dig at the office-bearers, it said: “… almost every decision of the Committee of Administrators which is not palatable to the office bearers (and other like-minded persons) is being characterized as a ‘matter of policy’ which (according to them) can only be taken by the General Body.”

Providing examples, the status report mentioned how the general body resolutions sought to exclude Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Mizoram from participating in the Ranji Trophy and the other BCCI tournaments despite the CoA nod, which “carried out” the directions of the court. It added that the SGM took the decision to extend the tenure of the erstwhile Anti-Corruption Unit head, notwithstanding the fact that he had attained the retirement age and the CoA already appointed his successor.

Asked about this, a BCCI official, demanding anonymity, said: “Whatever I have seen, the status report might not have represented the facts correctly. Certain emails will prove that.”

Meanwhile, the status report concluded that the BCCI office-bearers and those who attended the June 22 SGM are “attempting to subvert” the court orders. It sought directions from the court with regard to different issues including the finalisation of the new BCCI constitutions and elections in all state associations as per their respective amended constitutions after inducting all former players from the state as voting members.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd