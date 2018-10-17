CoA faces criticism for sudden change in domicile rule

It’s learnt, though, that the CoA had taken the decision without consulting the BCCI’s technical committee. (File Photo)

The CoA’s decision to relax the one-year rule for wards of government employees to be considered local players has come in for criticism from various stakeholders.

Based on the rule-change, children of government employees on transfer will be eligible to play as local players on submission of their respective parent’s transfer order and the Aadhaar card of the player with the new address. It’s learnt, though, that the CoA had taken the decision without consulting the BCCI’s technical committee.

Veteran administrator and present convenor of Uttarakhand Cricket, Ratnakar Shetty, was among those to question the eligibility rules being changed after the start of the cricket season. “BCCI rules were always vetted by the Technical Committee of the Board and the same were circulated well before the season to enable the state units to make pick their own probables.

“I don’t remember ever the eligibility rules being changed in this manner. Most of the state units have framed their eligibility on the basis of the BCCI rules and regulations and follow the same stringently,” Shetty wrote in his email to BCCI general manager cricket operations, Saba Karim.

This is not, however, the first time the CoA has changed a rule which was originally supposed to be proposed by the technical committee. There was the case of the committee relaxing the date for registering players for the nine new domestic teams, a decision that they had to overturn.

Meanwhile, Aditya Verma, chief petitioner of IPL corruption case, too piped in with his critique of the new eligibility clause.

“Despite not having any authority to make such a change in policy and despite the fact that the season was well and truly underway, you decided…to relax this rule. This has extremely serious repercussions. Apart from this being unheard of and unfair, this decision has had the effect of improperly influencing the conduct of the BCCI tournaments. This is nothing but institutionalized cheating,” Verma wrote in his letter to the CoA.

