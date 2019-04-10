CoA clears own World Cup junket to England

NOT SO long ago, they frowned on foreign travel by officials on cricket duty. Now, they are all going together.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has approved travel plans for its own members to watch the June-July World Cup in England. The decision was taken during a meeting Monday in New Delhi by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA members, Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge, along with board CEO Rahul Johri.

“If any CoA member wants to travel to watch ICC World Cup, they can go. The BCCI will bear all their expenses, like they do for all office-bearers. Earlier, BCCI office-bearers used to go on foreign trips, it’s just that the CoA members are going as well,” sources said.

Different rules?

Last March, the CoA had cancelled BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary’s trip to Sri Lanka for the Nidahas Trophy. Last June, the CoA asked Choudhary, who was in England for an ICC meeting and wished to watch the two T20s between India and Ireland and first two games against England, to do so at his own expense. A day later, CEO Johri was told to cancel his plans to watch the T20s against England, and return to India to attend a Supreme Court hearing the next day.

In a mail to Choudhary at the time, the CoA wrote: “Although you have not sought approval from the Committee of Administrators for your travels abroad, permission is granted for you to travel only to Dublin for attending the ICC meetings from 28th June 2018 to 2nd July 2018. From the contents of your email, the Committee of Administrators does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three T20 India-England games to be played in England. Hence, if you wish to attend these games, kindly ensure that BCCI does not incur any expenses in this regard.”

The CoA had also issued a show-cause notice to Choudhary last June for his trip to Bhutan. It asked him to explain his visit when the acting secretary had gone “essentially to survey the availability of cricketing equipment, cricket grounds, suitability of soil/clay available for preparation of pitches, etc.”

However, the CoA later changed its stance when they allowed BCCI acting president C K Khanna to travel to Dubai for the Asia Cup — many called it a “farewell trip”.