CoA bars secy Amitabh Choudhary, selection meeting postponed

Friday’s selection meeting ahead of the India’s tour to the West Indies was postponed after a directive from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) removed the BCCI secretary as the convenor of the selection meeting, empowering the chief selector for the job instead.

The BCCI communication, however, didn’t mention the reason for the postponement. It said: “There is no selection meeting in Mumbai on Friday. We will update you with details of the meeting once it is finalised.”

Away from home, the team’s administrative manager has been directed to convene selection meetings and record the minutes. Apart from the secretary, the BCCI chief executive too has been barred from attending any cricket committee meeting.

According to the CoA, the rule change has been made to fall in line with the spirit of the Lodha reforms and in accordance with the new BCCI constitution. Until last season, which concluded with the squad selection for the World Cup and picking the India A team for the West Indies tour, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary convened the selection meetings.

“In the old Memorandum & Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, there was a specific provision viz. Rule 13(b)(7) which expressly empowered the Honorary Secretary to convene and attend meetings of the Selection Committee. There is no such provision under the New BCCI Constitution,” the CoA directive stated.

The direction aims at separation of management and governance functions within the BCCI and also to make a differentiation in management of cricketing and non-cricketing matters.

“The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Hon. Secretary convening and attending selection committee meetings has continued even after the New BCCI Constitution has become effective.

“Further, it is learnt that the selection committees continue to address emails to Hon. Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s). Similarly, the selection committees continue to address e-mails to the Hon. Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches,” the CoA directive stated.

Accordingly, four guidelines have been issued that said:

1. “Except on Overseas Tours, the Chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the Selection Committees viz. (i) Men’s Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women’s Selection Committee. On Overseas Tours, the Administrative Manager shall convene the meetings in accordance with the relevant provision of the New BCCI Constitution. Neither any office-bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings.

2. The Chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees or Administrative Manager (in case of Overseas Tour) shall prepare true and accurate minutes of every meeting and after the team or a selection or change/replacement is announced, the Chairperson shall forward the said minutes of the meeting, duly signed by him to the Hon. Secretary so that the Hon. Secretary can keep and maintain records.

3. The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Hon. Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team.

4. The CEO will make the travel arrangement and other arrangements required for travel and posting of selectors to watch and attend cricket matches and emails in this regard shall be address to the CEO.”