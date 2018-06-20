CoA asks Amitabh Choudhary, Rahul Johri to cut short UK trip

Rahul Johri is the current CEO of BCCI Rahul Johri. (AP Photo) Rahul Johri is the current CEO of BCCI Rahul Johri. (AP Photo)

ON MONDAY, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to fulfill his wish of watching the two India-Ireland T20Is on the sidelines of the ICC meet followed by the first two against England at his own expense. A day later it was CEO Rahul Johri’s to receive the snub, this time the CoA insisting that he return to India on July 4 to attend the Supreme Court hearing on the following day and cancel his plans of staying back till July 8 to watch the first two T20s at Manchester and Cardiff.

The administrators had received emails from both Choudhary and Johri wishing to extend their stays. “The ICC Annual Conference is scheduled in Dublin from the 28th June to the 2nd of July and the 1st India v Ireland match is also in Dublin on June 27. I will be travelling to Dublin on June 26 and return to Mumbai on July 8 as I will stay back to attend the 1st 2 games of the India England series on July 3 and July 6,” Johri wrote in his email to CoA.

It’s learnt that Johri had gone ahead and booked his tickets for July 8 on Tuesday without any clearance from the CoA. Sources in the BCCI informed that Johri too like Choudhary would have to purchase his own match ticket if he intended to watch the first T20I against England at Manchester. “He can watch the game but like Choudhary, he will have to bear his own expenses. He will have to be here in India by July 4 to attend the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for July 5,” the source informed. Johri was not available for comment.

Earlier, the CoA had made it clear to Choudhary that his visit for the ICC meeting should be limited to the expense borne by the ICC and that the Indian board will not incur any expenses when it came to him wanting to watch the two India-England games.

“Although you have not sought approval from the Committee of Administrators for your travels abroad, permission is granted for you to travel only to Dublin for attending the ICC meetings from 28th June 2018 to 2nd July 2018. From the contents of your email, the Committee of Administrators does not see any value addition to the BCCI in your merely watching the three T20 India-England games to be played in England. Hence, if you wish to attend these games, kindly ensure that BCCI does not incur any expenses in this regard,” the CoA wrote in an email to Choudhary.

