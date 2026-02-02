Co-hosts Sri Lanka announce final squad for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Phil Salt during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb, 1. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

T20 World Cup co-host Sri Lanka was the final team to announce their squad for the event which is set to begin on February 7. Allrounder Dasun Shanaka is the skipper while the squad also consists of heavy hitters like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and former skipper Charith Asalanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage are the allrounders in the squad while the bowling unit includes established pace options such as Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, alongside mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Fast bowler Eshan Malinga who dislocated his shoulder ‍during ⁠Sunday’s match against England was also named in the squad but has almost little to no chance of playing in the tournament. The 24-year-old, who has taken ​eight wickets in ‌eight T20 matches for Sri Lanka, suffered the ​injury during his second over on Sunday, and was unable to continue as England won the 20-over match by six wickets to ‌secure a series win in Kandy.