Co-hosts Sri Lanka announce final squad for T20 World Cup

Allrounder Dasun Shanaka is the skipper while the squad also consists of heavy hitters like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and former skipper Charith Asalanka.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:54 PM IST
Sri Lanka squad T20 World CupSri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Phil Salt during the second T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb, 1. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
T20 World Cup co-host Sri Lanka was the final team to announce their squad for the event which is set to begin on February 7. Allrounder Dasun Shanaka is the skipper while the squad also consists of heavy hitters like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and former skipper Charith Asalanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage are the allrounders in the squad while the bowling unit includes established pace options such as Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, alongside mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Fast bowler Eshan Malinga who dislocated his shoulder ‍during ⁠Sunday’s match against England was also named in the squad but has almost little to no chance of playing in the tournament. The 24-year-old, who has taken ​eight wickets in ‌eight T20 matches for Sri Lanka, suffered the ​injury during his second over on Sunday, and was unable to continue as England won the 20-over match by six wickets to ‌secure a series win in Kandy.

“Malinga suffered a shoulder dislocation while ‌bowling… he will undergo an MRI scan ‌to assess the extent of the injury and ‌determine the ‍next ⁠course ​of action,” Sri Lanka Cricket posted on Instagram.

Sri ⁠Lanka will conclude the ⁠series with England on Tuesday, before starting their T20 World Cup ‌campaign against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday.

The Lankans will then move on to a clash vs Oman on February 12, followed by a crucial encounter against 2021 champions Australia on February 16. They will end their group stage commitments with a match against Zimbabwe on February 19.

The Lankans will play all their group stage matches at Colombo and Pallekele with the Oman match and Australia match in the latter venue while the matches vs Ireland and Zimbabwe will be taking place in the former venue.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

