scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

CM appoints Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

"My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard," Pant wrote on Twitter.


August 11, 2022 8:55:53 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on appointed India cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of the state. Dhami took to his Twitter account to announce the same late Wednesday evening.

Pant, who plays his cricket for Delhi, is a Uttarakhand native and has been named the state brand ambassador at the age of 24. The India cricket also thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the responsibility.

“Thank you @pushkardhami ji for giving me this opportunity, It is no doubt a great feeling and also a huge responsibility. My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard,” Pant wrote in a Tweet on Thursday. 

Earlier this summer, the India international had been named as the national team skipper for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa, having captained Delhi Capitals for two IPL seasons. Pant, who has been India’s first choice wicketkeeper across formats over the last couple of years and will be pivotal for their chances in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:55:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News