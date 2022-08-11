CM appoints Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on appointed India cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of the state. Dhami took to his Twitter account to announce the same late Wednesday evening.

Pant, who plays his cricket for Delhi, is a Uttarakhand native and has been named the state brand ambassador at the age of 24. The India cricket also thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the responsibility.

“Thank you @pushkardhami ji for giving me this opportunity, It is no doubt a great feeling and also a huge responsibility. My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard,” Pant wrote in a Tweet on Thursday.

Earlier this summer, the India international had been named as the national team skipper for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa, having captained Delhi Capitals for two IPL seasons. Pant, who has been India’s first choice wicketkeeper across formats over the last couple of years and will be pivotal for their chances in the T20 World Cup later this year.