CM appoints Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

August 11, 2022 8:55:53 pm
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on appointed India cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador of the state. Dhami took to his Twitter account to announce the same late Wednesday evening.
प्रदेश सरकार ने देवभूमि के सपूत एवं भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ी @RishabhPant17 जी को उत्तराखण्ड के युवाओं को खेलकूद एवं जन स्वास्थ्य के प्रति प्रोत्साहित किए जाने के उद्देश्य से “राज्य ब्रांड एम्बेसडर” नियुक्त करने का निर्णय लिया है।
आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ! pic.twitter.com/2NP1lZ5pga
— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 10, 2022
Pant, who plays his cricket for Delhi, is a Uttarakhand native and has been named the state brand ambassador at the age of 24. The India cricket also thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the responsibility.
“Thank you @pushkardhami ji for giving me this opportunity, It is no doubt a great feeling and also a huge responsibility. My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard,” Pant wrote in a Tweet on Thursday.
Thank you @pushkardhami ji for giving me this opportunity, It is no doubt a great feeling and also a huge responsibility. My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTfP3ArORK
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 11, 2022
Earlier this summer, the India international had been named as the national team skipper for the five-match T20I home series against South Africa, having captained Delhi Capitals for two IPL seasons. Pant, who has been India’s first choice wicketkeeper across formats over the last couple of years and will be pivotal for their chances in the T20 World Cup later this year.
