Friday, Nov 18, 2022

‘I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area’: Simon Doull slams Wellington ground staff ahead of the first India-New Zealand T20I

Doull took to Twitter to criticise the ground authorities in Wellington regarding the state of the seats in the commentary box.

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull was unhappy with the hospitality in the commentary box. (File/Twitter)

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull criticised the hospitality section of the commentary box in Wellington before the first T20I between India and New Zealand was washed out.

The 53-year-old, who is a part of the commentary panel for the series, slammed the organisers, posting a photo on social media of a dirty cloth he used to clean the seats in the commentary box.

“Another great reason to play here at ⁦@skystadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ,” he wrote on Twitter.

The first of the three T20Is between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled owing to rain.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England in Adelaide, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan in the first semifinal in Sydney

Both the teams next travel to Mount Mangunai for the second T20I.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 07:24:37 pm
