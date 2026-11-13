Chronology of a scandal: The events leading up to Sandpapergate

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The air was ominous from the beginning of Australia’s 2018 Test series in South Africa, with both sides having a verbal go at each other and often making physical contact with opponents. When the ball-tampering controversy erupted, it almost seemed something waiting to happen.
Warner-de Kock altercation in Durban
During the first Test, David Warner and Quinton de Kock had a heated exchange in the stairwell while returning to the dressing rooms. Warner was charged with a Level 2 offence and de Kock with a Level 1 offence. Both were subsequently fined.
Tensions continue in Port Elizabeth
Kagiso Rabada was charged with a Level 2 offence after making physical contact with Steve Smith during a send-off. He also faced a separate charge for his send-off to Warner. The Smith incident took his tally to eight demerit points in a 24-month period, triggering an automatic two-Test suspension. He appealed and was cleared of deliberately making physical contact with Smith, but was found guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. His demerit points were reduced, making him available for the Cape Town Test.
Usman Khawaja alleged in his autobiography Sabr that Australia had used sandpaper on the ball in Port Elizabeth as well. He claimed Cameron Bancroft volunteered to work on it after a break in play, while Smith distanced himself from the activity, saying he did not want to know about it. Khawaja also said he warned Bancroft: “This isn’t Shield cricket.”
Cape Town Test: The scandal erupts
During South Africa’s second innings, with the hosts at 129/2, umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth questioned Bancroft about an object in his pocket. Bancroft showed them the item, and play continued without the ball being changed or a five-run penalty being imposed.
At tea, the footage was shown on the big screen. A message was relayed to the middle and moments later, Bancroft was seen putting the object, later identified as sandpaper, down his trousers.
After the day’s play, Bancroft and Smith addressed the media. Bancroft admitted attempting to alter the condition of the ball, although he initially described the object as tape. Smith said the plan had been discussed by the leadership group and described it as a serious error.
Aftermath
Smith and Warner stood down as captain and vice-captain for the remainder of the Cape Town Test, with Tim Paine taking charge. Cricket Australia launched an investigation, following which Smith and Warner were banned from international and domestic cricket for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months. Coach Darren Lehmann subsequently resigned, Paine was appointed full-time Test captain, and Justin Langer became head coach.