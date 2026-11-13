Chronology of a scandal: The events leading up to Sandpapergate

The air was ominous from the beginning of Australia’s 2018 Test series in South Africa, with both sides having a verbal go at each other and often making physical contact with opponents. When the ball-tampering controversy erupted, it almost seemed something waiting to happen.

Warner-de Kock altercation in Durban

During the first Test, David Warner and Quinton de Kock had a heated exchange in the stairwell while returning to the dressing rooms. Warner was charged with a Level 2 offence and de Kock with a Level 1 offence. Both were subsequently fined.

Tensions continue in Port Elizabeth

Kagiso Rabada was charged with a Level 2 offence after making physical contact with Steve Smith during a send-off. He also faced a separate charge for his send-off to Warner. The Smith incident took his tally to eight demerit points in a 24-month period, triggering an automatic two-Test suspension. He appealed and was cleared of deliberately making physical contact with Smith, but was found guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game. His demerit points were reduced, making him available for the Cape Town Test.