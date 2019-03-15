Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity condemns Christchurch attacks, relieved that Bangladesh team is safe

The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, scheduled to start on March 16, was cancelled after the terror attack in Christchurch. New Zealand had already won the series 2-0.

All Bangladesh team members and staff caught up in the incident were able to return safely to their hotel. (Twitter/screenshot)

International cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity condemned the horrific terror attack on two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand on Friday (March 15). The incident which left 49 dead, occurred near the venue where Bangladesh were scheduled to play the final Test match of their tour of New Zealand. All team members and staff caught up in the incident were able to return safely to their hotel, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed. The third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was cancelled thereafter.

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said his thoughts and prayers are with the Bangladesh cricket team and victims families. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also expressed disbelief and said that he was relieved to see the Bangladesh cricket team return to safety.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an “unprecedented act of violence”. “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here,” she said in a media briefing.

