Cricket fraternity condemns Christchurch attacks, relieved that Bangladesh team is safe

International cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity condemned the horrific terror attack on two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand on Friday (March 15). The incident which left 49 dead, occurred near the venue where Bangladesh were scheduled to play the final Test match of their tour of New Zealand. All team members and staff caught up in the incident were able to return safely to their hotel, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed. The third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was cancelled thereafter.

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said his thoughts and prayers are with the Bangladesh cricket team and victims families. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also expressed disbelief and said that he was relieved to see the Bangladesh cricket team return to safety.

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) 15 March 2019

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) 15 March 2019

Shocked to see the visuals of shooting inside Christchurch’s Mosque. Are we not even safe inside places of worship now? #christchurch #NewZealandShooting pic.twitter.com/Qlkcq6TvOd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 15 March 2019

Sad to hear about the terror attack in New Zealand a place I’ve always described as calm and peaceful.. this behavior is disgusting and cowardly. Prayers for victims families and the country. I say it all the time LOVE is the only solution… — Clara’s Boy (@darensammy88) 15 March 2019

For so long I’ve watched world events from afar and naively thought we were somehow different in our little corner of the world, somehow safe. Today is a terrible day. Disgusted and saddened doesn’t begin to describe it. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 15 March 2019

Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 15 March 2019

And condolences to the innocent who lost lives. The world gets increasingly divided. https://t.co/cgmbTSKf30 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 March 2019

There is no place that’s safe for humanity because human beings are the biggest threat to this planet. #christchurchshooting — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 15 March 2019

Very shocked to hear about the shooting at Christchurch in New Zealand. Thoughts with the affected families. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 15 March 2019

So sad to see what happened @christchuch …Praying for the victims and families 🙏🏻 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 15 March 2019

Shocked to hear about the shootings in Christchurch. My heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Thoughts prayers and love with all the people affected by this tragic incident. Wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 15 March 2019

Horrific news out of Christchurch! Absolutely devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to all affected at this extremely sad time 🙏🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 15 March 2019

Seeing the horrifying footage from One of my fav country in the world breaks my heart #NewZealandMosqueShooting — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 15 March 2019

Horrifying tragedy #Christchurch. I found NZ one of safest, most peaceful places, people are friendly. Spoke to Tamim big relief B’desh squad/staff is safe. World must together! stop hatred!Terrorism has no religion! Prayers for bereaved families. May Allah bless the departed. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 15 March 2019

Shattered with this terrible news..Another terror attack. Where are we all heading. These cowards have no religion. Thoughts and prayers are with all the victims.🙏🙏#christchurchMosqueAttack — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 15 March 2019

My thoughts and prayers go to all of the families and friends who have been affected by the most despicable act in Christchurch today. What a disgrace this guy is to the human race!!!! 😔😔😔 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) 15 March 2019

Despicable scenes in #Christchurch! Gorgeous city ruined by fools! The hatred starts somewhere. Scrolling through @Twitter, the more abuse, hatred, bullying & downright rudeness I see. Social media guidelines HAVE TO change & change ASAP! We’re living in a sh*t world! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 15, 2019

I have nothing to say about the active shooting in New Zealand that took place all I want to say is I’m grateful to almighty Allah for saving my brothers my teammates! Alhamdulillah — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) March 15, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an “unprecedented act of violence”. “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here,” she said in a media briefing.