Tuesday, June 29, 2021
England vs Sri Lanka: Chris Woakes shatters records, produces a bowling masterclass in first ODI

Chris Woakes gave away just 18 runs in his 10 overs with 5 maidens and picked 4 wickets.

By: Sports Desk
June 29, 2021 8:04:29 pm
Chris WoakesEngland's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, in Chester-le-Street. (AP Photo)

Chris Woakes produced an impeccable bowling performance against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street and returned with outstanding figures of 10-5-18-4.

Woakes was superb with the new ball in the powerplay, bowling four maidens in his first five overs. Woakes’s five maidens in his spell of 10 overs is the most for England since Jimmy Anderson (10-6-12-1) at Adelaide in January 2002.

He conceded just one boundary and that was hit by number 11 batsman Jayawickrama.

Woakes bowled a good line and length throughout his spell and also used his slower ball to good effect as the Lankan batsmen remained clueless to his guile.

Woakes picked up his first scalp of the day when he got rid off of Lankan opening batsman Pathum Nissanka (5) after the right-handed batsman pulled a short delivery straight to England all-rounder Moeen Ali at short mid-wicket.

In the process, Woakes became the sixth and the fastest England bowler to surpass the 150-wicket mark in ODIs.

Earlier, it was England captain Eoin Morgan who won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first at the Riverside Ground.

