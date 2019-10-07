Chris Silverwood replaces Trevor Bayliss as England head coach

England bowling coach Chris Silverwood has been named the head coach of the men’s team replacing Australia’s Trevor Bayliss, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

🚨Breaking News🚨 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 7, 2019

British media had reported last week that former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten had emerged as the leading contender to take over although the 44-year-old Silverwood was also in the reckoning.

Advertising

“We are delighted to confirm Chris as England men’s head coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate,” England’s director of cricket Ashley Giles said in a statement.

“He is what we need to take our international teams forward. He’s somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.”