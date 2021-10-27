‘No official retirement but my playing days for South Africa are over’: Chris Morris

South African all-rounder Chris Morris revealed that he is unlikely to play for the national team in the future. Stating that he does not believe in officially announcing a retirement, the 32-year-old also disclosed that Cricket South Africa (CSA) is aware of his intentions of no longer featuring in international cricket for the Proteas.

“I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven’t spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf (du Plessis), Immi (Imran Tahir) or me is something they’ve to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn’t a part of the negotiations, I haven’t been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year.

“So can’t really comment on what’s happening, a few stories are coming out, I know which one I can believe. It’s a touchy subject, there are so many different angles to it,” Morris told sportskeeda.

“My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that” he added.

“There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country,” Morris concluded.

Morris represented his country in 42 ODIs, 23 T20Is, and 4 Test matches after making his debut in 2012. He bagged 94 wickets and has scored 2912 runs across all formats for South Africa.