Watch: Chris Morris gives Marcus Stoinis Mankad scare in BBL match

Chris Morris gave Marcus Stoinis a scare by pretending to Mankad him out in a BBL match on Thursday.

The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake… Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tRqSBi7Qiq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

An ‘attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake’ is how Morris’s move in the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder has been described.

The ball flew out of his grasp when he was running up to bowl, but Morris decided to have some fun. He continued in his run-up and feigned hitting the stumps when he reached the crease.

Stoinis, the non-striker for the Stars, had not seen the ball fly off Morris’s grasp and for a moment must have thought he had become the latest victim of Mankading – the controversial mode of dismissal not usually seen effected in top-level cricket.

Stoinis realized soon after that he had been tricked, and the two players shared a laugh as Morris returned to bowl.

Stoinis went on to score 58 as the Stars won by 3 wickets.

Chris Morris has had fun in a similar manner before as well. In the ODI World Cup last year, he gave India’s Rohit Sharma a Mankading warning when he had stepped out of the non-striker’s crease, only to laugh off the matter.

