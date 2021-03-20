scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
India vs England: Chris Jordan pulls off a blinder to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Chris Jordan's fielding effort reduced India to 143/2 after 13.2 overs, instilling some hope in the visiting camp in the T20I series decider.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 20, 2021 8:46:24 pm
Chris Jordan in action near the boundary rope during England's fifth T20I against India. (BCCI)

Chris Jordan received plaudits from players and pundits alike on Saturday after he pulled off a near-miraculous fielding effort during England’s fifth and final T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent out to bat first, India opened their innings with Rohit Sharma (64 off 34) and skipper Virat Kohli who quickly got things started. After Rohit’s dismissal in the ninth over, Suryakumar Yadav came on at number three to add to England’s woes.

The Mumbai Indians batsman hit three fours and two sixes to quickly move up to 32 off 16 balls. But his evening was cut short by pacer Jordan’s skill near the boundary ropes in the 14th over.

Taking on Adil Rashid, Yadav heaved a huge shot towards wide long-on but the 32-year-old bowler had other ideas. He sprinted across, grabbed the ball with his right hand near the boundary and flicked it towards an oncoming Jason Roy.

Roy completed the catch and let out a hearty laugh.

Jordan’s fielding effort reduced the hosts to 143/2 after 13.2 overs, instilling some hope in the visiting camp in the series decider.

Deservedly, social media heaped praises on the Barbadian-born bowler.

After Yadav’s dismissal, Kohli (80* off 52) and Hardik Pandya (39* off 17) guided India to a challenging total of 224/2 at the end of 20 overs.

Now, Eoin Morgan’s side need 225 to win the final T20I and seal the series.

