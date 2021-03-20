India vs England: Chris Jordan pulls off a blinder to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Chris Jordan in action near the boundary rope during England's fifth T20I against India. (BCCI)

Chris Jordan received plaudits from players and pundits alike on Saturday after he pulled off a near-miraculous fielding effort during England’s fifth and final T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sent out to bat first, India opened their innings with Rohit Sharma (64 off 34) and skipper Virat Kohli who quickly got things started. After Rohit’s dismissal in the ninth over, Suryakumar Yadav came on at number three to add to England’s woes.

The Mumbai Indians batsman hit three fours and two sixes to quickly move up to 32 off 16 balls. But his evening was cut short by pacer Jordan’s skill near the boundary ropes in the 14th over.

Taking on Adil Rashid, Yadav heaved a huge shot towards wide long-on but the 32-year-old bowler had other ideas. He sprinted across, grabbed the ball with his right hand near the boundary and flicked it towards an oncoming Jason Roy.

Roy completed the catch and let out a hearty laugh.

That feeling when Jordan’s magic goes down as your catch 👀 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VKyy1iJNXj — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 20, 2021

Jordan’s fielding effort reduced the hosts to 143/2 after 13.2 overs, instilling some hope in the visiting camp in the series decider.

Deservedly, social media heaped praises on the Barbadian-born bowler.

This catch from Jordan has to be one of the best catches we will see for long time. Excellent awareness and presence of mind. #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

Jason Roy’s catch will go down as one of T20’s finest catches ever. And he did NOTHING! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2021

A great fielder, Chris Jordan, has just made a very tough chance look ridiculously easy. And it won’t even go against his name in the scorecard!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

After Yadav’s dismissal, Kohli (80* off 52) and Hardik Pandya (39* off 17) guided India to a challenging total of 224/2 at the end of 20 overs.

Now, Eoin Morgan’s side need 225 to win the final T20I and seal the series.